COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases remain in 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5624 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 799, Kozhikode 660, Kottayam 567, Thrissur 499, Malappuram 478, Kollam 468, Pathanamthitta 443, Alappuzha 353, Thiruvananthapuram 301, Idukki 290, Wayanad 241, Kannur 219, Palakkad 209 and Kasaragod 97.

So far, Covid-19 has been confirmed by 56 people from the UK. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing. A total of 9 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 62,934 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 8.94%.A total of 87,51,519 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.