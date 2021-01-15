How innovative can one become? Read more to know what this Malayali school teacher invented!!!!

The new invention by E Ragesh is a television which he named ‘Smell TV’ as it enables the audience to experience visual, audio, and smells of the displays on the screen.

A circuit board with relay, censors, small motors with 3 watts’ capacity, fan, and flavors of basic items are required for the device to emit odors. All these are set inside a cooler. The television and the device fixed inside the cooler functions simultaneously. As the visuals are displayed on the screen, the pre-set flavors get sprayed inside the device and the fan spreads the smell in the room. This technology works for only recorded programs as of now. Ragesh is trying to develop new software to live telecast programs and odors.

Currently a teacher at Mambaram Keezhathur UP School, Rages took the help of Sinosh a software engineer to develop the ‘Smell TV.