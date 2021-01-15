Hyundai is ready to end production of the popular model

Hyundai is ready to end production of the Hyundai Grand i10. With the disappearance of the vehicle from Hyundai’s official website, rumors are rife that the Grant i10 will be dropped. With the launch of the second generation Grand i10 Nios, the company is withdrawing the diesel version of the i10 from the market.

The Grand i10 Neos is more comprehensive and premium than the Grand i10 currently on the market. There are reports that some variants of the Santro Venue models will also be withdrawn. The Venue’s 1.0-liter S manual, Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition, and Santro Corporate Edition have also reportedly been withdrawn from the market.

