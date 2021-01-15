Indian Army bought emergency supplies worth Rs 5,000 crore

New Delhi: The Indian Army has spent over Rs 18,000 crore last year on new weapons and other necessities, including an emergency purchase of Rs 5,000 crore. The Indian Army has spent over Rs 18,000 crore in the wake of the conflict with China and tensions with Pakistan over the Line of Control. Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane said the goods worth Rs 5,000 crore were procured under emergency conditions. He was speaking on Army Day.

“We purchased material worth Rs 5,000 crore with 38 deals under emergency and fast track scheme which included arms and other material. Other than this, contracts under capital procurement plans worth Rs 13,000 crore were finalized,” Gen Naravane said. Gen Naravane said self-reliance in the armed forces is an integral part of modernization plans under PM Narendra Modi’s flagship ‘Make in India’. “Indian Army has identified 29 modernization projects worth Rs. 32,000 crore for the future. Along with private industry and academia Indian Army contributing towards building a self-reliant ecosystem. This will promote indigenous technology and we will be less dependent on imports.”

Also read: State government budget: Relief to farmers… Know more!!!