Indian security forces killed Pakistani terrorist in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces killed a Pakistani terrorist who was trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC). The Pakistani terrorists tried to infiltrate the international border in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

Patrolling in the area is strong as there are reports of increased infiltration at the border in recent times. Attempts by terrorists to infiltrate were foiled by the Indian Army. The army also found several tunnels used for smuggling in these areas. The army has beefed up border security as Pak provocation continues along the Line of Control.

