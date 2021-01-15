Rapid spread of the Super Spread Covid; countries back to curfew….

Paris: With the rapid spread of the super spread covid, countries are bringing back curfew. Controls are being tightened in European countries to prevent the spread of Covid. France imposed strict controls to prevent the spread of covid. It is suggested that no one leave after six o’clock.

There is a strict police check to monitor this. The police must be given a clear reason for leaving after 6 p.m. French Prime Minister Jean Castex has issued an order extending controls again. Companies and businesses will close at 4:30 p.m. Workers are advised to go home within 90 minutes. The government has decided to impose heavy fines on those who violate the curfew. In France, 69,000 people died from covid infection.

The government tightened its controls in the wake of the spread of the genetically modified covid disease. In addition to eastern France, curfews have been imposed in areas bordering Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and Italy from 6pm to 6am. Meanwhile, countries such as Italy and Belgium have imposed curfews from 10pm to 6am and Hungary from 8pm to 5am.