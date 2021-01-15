Recruitment fees for expats increased

The recruitment fees for domestic workers has been increased . Recruitment fees for domestic workers in Kuwait has been increased. . The recruitment fees for domestic workers has increased from 990 Kuwaiti dinars to 1,400 to 1,500 Kuwaiti dinars. The fees include travel and administrative transactions.

As per recruitment agencies, the fees has increased as recruitment offices in the host countries have added new costs to their services, which affects the overall cost of the recruitment process. Also, all domestic workers entering Kuwait need to conduct several PCR tests and must be quarantined in a hotel or accommodation, all of which are extra costs. In addition, ticket prices have gone up and the process of re-booking of flights happens more frequently due to several lockdown and travel restriction measures enforced in Kuwait and in the host country.