Tejas aircraft far better than China-Pak JF 17 fighters: report…

New Delhi: Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria has said that the Tejas light fighter jets, which are expected to strengthen the Indian Defence Forces, are technically superior to the China-Pakistan JF-17 fighter jets. He was commenting on the addition of 83 Tejas aircraft from the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics to the Air Force.

Bhadauria added that the Tejas aircraft were more prepared for a similar attack at Balakot. He said the Tejas would be armed with munitions, including Astra. Astra are India’s indigenously developed air-to-air missiles. The Astra features a more accurate and precise radar system. He said the Tejas were more efficient than the JF-17 fighters built by the China-Pakistan joint venture.

With the arrival of the Tejas, the defence force was more armed than during the Balakot attack. The government approved the purchase of 83 Tejas fighter jets for Rs 48,000 crore. The locally made Tejas aircraft are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. He added that the indigenous construction of the Tejas aircraft is a huge step forward in India’s defence sector.