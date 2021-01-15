The youngest organ donor in the country; Revived 5 people…. Read more!!!

New Delhi: The youngest organ donor in the country, a 20-month-old girl named Dhanishtha. She said goodbye to this world by giving new life to five people. Dhanishta is the daughter of Aneesh Kumar and Babita from Delhi. The baby, who fell from a balcony on the first floor of the house while playing, was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

On the 11th, doctors confirmed that the child, who was admitted to the hospital, had suffered brain death. Doctors at Sri Gangaram Hospital in Delhi were looking into the possibility of organ donation after finding that there were no problems with any of the child’s other organs. The consent of Dhanishtha’s parents was required. Despite the grief of losing her daughter, her parents decided to donate thier daughter’s organs.

“While in the hospital, we met many patients who needed organs. We lost our daughter, but she continues to live, giving life or raising the living standards of those in need”,Ashish Kumar said. Dhanishtha donated his heart, kidneys, liver and cornea. According to India Today, all the organs except the cornea have already reached the recipients.