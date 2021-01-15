Union Health Minister reacts to the rumour that Covid-19 vaccine can cause infertility

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has responded to various doubts that has been raised about the Covid-19 vaccine. The Union Minister has declined the rumours that the vaccine can cause infertility in men and women. In a series of posts shared on his microblogging website, the minister has answered the rumours that were spread.

“There is no scientific evidence to suggest that #COVIDVaccine could cause infertility in either men or women. Kindly do not pay heed to such rumours or information from unverified sources”, tweeted Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

After being administered #COVID19Vaccine, some individuals may have side effects like mild fever, pain at injection site & bodyache. This is similar to the side effects that occur post some other vaccines. These are expected to go away on their own after some time.

“You cannot contract #COVID19 because you have been inoculated with a #COVID19Vaccine Temporary side effects such as mild fever should not be confused as having contracted #COVID”, he said in another tweet.

There is no scientific evidence to suggest that #COVIDVaccine could cause infertility in either men or women. Kindly do not pay heed to such rumours or information from unverified sources.

The mass vaccination will begin in India on January 16. The drug regulator in the country has approved two vaccines – Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech. In the first phase of vaccination, the vaccine will be given to to 30 million healthcare and frontline workers .

The vaccination programme will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform developed by the Union Health Ministry, which will facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for Covid-19 vaccine.