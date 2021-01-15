Woman, fireman injured as fire breaks out at e-commerce warehouse

A woman and a fireman were injured after a fire broke out at a warehouse of a e-commerce company in Delhi. The fire broke out at an e-commerce company’s storehouse in the Rohini area in Delhi on Friday morning. The

firefighters rescued the people from the building. The woman, who suffered minor burn injuries and the firefighter have been admitted to the Ambedkar Hospital.

“The fire broke out at an Amazon store located in the ground floor of a five-storey building in Rohini’s Sector-6 area. During an operation to rescue six people, including the woman, from the blaze a fireman was also hurt,” said a official.

The blaze has been doused by five fire tenders. The cause of the fire is being investigated.