Can covid vaccine be given to people under the age of 18? Union Ministry of Health with explanation….

As part of the third phase of the experiment, the DCGI recommended the use of covaxin injection in children over 12 years of age. Permission had been granted earlier. However, the Central Drugs Standard? Control Organization said it had revised the vaccination guidelines after detailed studies. Following this, the Union Ministry of Health announced that the vaccine will not be given to those under 18 years of age.

3006 vaccination booths have been set up across the country. Each center will initially vaccinate only 100 people. The priority in the first phase of vaccination is for three crore frontline fighters, including one crore health workers.