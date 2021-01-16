Corona virus in ice cream; Authorities destroyed thousands of packets….

Beijing: Covid was confirmed while examining ice cream samples in northern China. Authorities destroyed thousands of ice cream packets following the incident. Tianjin Municipality officials also began a search to find people who had used the same batch of ice cream from the Tianjin Daquiodo Food Company.

Three samples were sent to the Municipal Center for testing. Three of these were Covid positive. With this the packets were seized. The investigation found that the milk powder used to make the ice cream was imported from New Zealand and Ukraine. The company also transferred 1662 employees to quarantine.

However, a virologist at the University of Leeds said he was not worried about the incident and that the virus could have spread from one person to another. He added that the problem may be related to the unsanitary conditions at the construction plant. “Ice cream is kept at a low temperature and has a high fat content,” Griffin clarified.