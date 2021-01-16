COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases remain in 5000 range for the third day….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5960 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 1046, Kozhikode 722, Kottayam 552, Malappuram 489, Pathanamthitta 487, Kollam 445, Thrissur 421, Thiruvananthapuram 377, Alappuzha 355, Palakkad 348, Wayanad 238, Kannur 207, Idukki 181 and Kasaragod 92.

No one from the UK has been confirmed for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. So far, Covid-19 has been confirmed by 56 people from the UK. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing. A total of 9 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

64,908 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 9.18%. A total of 88,16,427 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.