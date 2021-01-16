Massive protest, WhatsApp postpones implementation of private policy….

New Delhi: The implementation of the WhatsApp Privacy Policy has been postponed till May 15. The decision is based on massive opposition. Personal messages are always encrypted and kept private. The method of sharing data with Facebook is not new but it is going to be expanded.

WhatsApp announces new WhatsApp policy for exchanging information. As a result of this Signal, telegram, etc., are flocking to the top of the platform. The implementation of this privacy policy has been delayed for now.