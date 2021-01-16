Pfizer vaccines!!!! Norway loses 23 people after receiving vaccine.

23 people pass away after receiving first dose of vaccine developed by Pfizer in Norway. The people were reportedly affected adversley by the vaccine and the side effect apparently killed them. Out of the 23 dead, 13 were patients of a nursing home who were above 80 years of age. The already weak and fragile patients are prone to reactions like nausea and fever, says studies. So the current deaths demand to redefine the criterian under which the vaccines can be provided.

The Covid 19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and moderna is subjected to certain risks, the old aged and fragile patients who receive the vaccine should be considered an exception. Out of the 29 patients who had side effects after being vaccinated, 13 patients of the nursing home and 9 others who had severe side effects like strong fever and allergic reactions, died

Atlast 30,000 people in NOrway have received the vaccine.