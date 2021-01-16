Prime Minister’s response to the tweet ‘Can you find out what this city is?’ went viral

New Delhi: ‘Can you identify this great city? A picture with the caption ‘appeared on social media yesterday. The picture appeared beautifully on the Twitter account of Lost Temples. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s response to this post has gone viral on social media now.

I surely can. :) Had shared this picture a few years ago. This is Kashi's Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple, in its full glory. https://t.co/xp3u9iF1rH https://t.co/7NkPccOeYj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2021

“Older than history, older than tradition, older even than legend, and looks twice as old as all of them put together,” the tweet reads. “I surely can. Had shared this picture a few years ago. This is Kashi’s Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple, in its full glory,” the Prime Minister retweeted the picture. He also included a link to a tweet he posted in November 2017. Modi shared pictures of Diwali celebrations in 2017.

Also read: Make in India: 1000 km on a single charge, Tata’s electric cars to hit the market soon….