This Indian city is the fastest growing tech cities in the world… Know more!!!

New Delhi: The Indian city of Bangalore has emerged as one of the fastest growing tech cities in the world. This is according to a study published in London. The report was prepared by London & Partners, an international trade and investment agency. London is second on the list.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, ranks sixth in the list. According to the report, Bengaluru is growing faster than the global cities of London, Munich, Berlin and Paris. Today, Bangalore is the fastest growing tech hub in the world since 2016.

Investment here has increased 5.4 times in four years, from $ 0.7 billion in 2016 to $ 7.2 billion in 2020. London, meanwhile, is projected to grow from $ 3.5 billion to $ 10.5 billion in 2016-2020.