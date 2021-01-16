What will happen to the accounts after February 8? WhatsApp with explanation…

Thiruvananthapuram: WhatsApp says that the accounts of those who do not accept the new privacy policy will not be deleted on February 8. Following the Privacy Policy update, WhatsApp has changed its stance in the face of widespread criticism.

Instead, it said it would give the new policy a clear understanding and time to make a decision. WhatsApp has previously stated that it will continue to protect the privacy of private messages through end-to-end encryption and will not affect the privacy of your messages.

The company has said it will not implement the new privacy policy until May. WhatsApp said it would ensure users have enough time to review and understand the terms. WhatsApp has previously stated that it has no plans to delete any accounts and will not do so in the future.