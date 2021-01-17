Central government sent notice to Facebook and Twitter

The central government has asked Facebook and Twitter representatives to appear before the committee. The IT parliamentary committee asked Facebook and Twitter representatives to attend. Facebook and Twitter delegates were scheduled to appear before the committee on Thursday, January 21.

The parliamentary committee will be asked to explain to Facebook and Twitter representatives about the security of citizens. The government had called for a delegation in connection with the misuse of social media. Delegates were earlier summoned for data protection and privacy issues.

