Climb the ladder to the roof without making a mistake; This is how the dog Ace became a superstar

Vince Matteson climbed onto the roof of the house to remove the Christmas garlands and stars. When he looked down from there, Vince saw a curious sight. Vince’s pet dog foster Ace has become a superstar on social media after a video of a security camera installed at Vince’s house went viral. Vince Matteson is a native of Portland, USA. Domestic dogs have a ‘problem’. They will follow their owners wherever they go. They will accompany you to every nook and corner of the house, and only they know whether to accurately monitor the master’s movements or to protect the master. Such an action was taken on the part of Ace. But Ace’s move was a little adventurous.

A genuinely cant believe this is real pic.twitter.com/ltt5WpmwLZ — euan (@euandonaghy) January 8, 2021

Vince was followed by two Golden Retriever dogs. Vince climbed to the roof through the corner. The recording starts with Ace’s owner showing the viewers his roof. He says, “I am up here taking down my lights. Turn around. Ace climbs up this whole ladder by himself, and is now on top of the roof.” The video then cuts to a clip that shows how this was achieved by Ace. This jaw-dropping video has over almost six million views since it was posted on the micro-blogging website.

