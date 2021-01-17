COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5005 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 767, Kozhikode 677, Malappuram 479, Kollam 439, Pathanamthitta 427, Kottayam 399, Alappuzha 302, Thiruvananthapuram 296, Thrissur 262, Kannur 239, Idukki 237, Wayanad 226, Palakkad 176 and Kasaragod 79.

No one from the UK has been confirmed for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. So far, Covid-19 has been confirmed for 56 people from the UK. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing. A total of 9 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

52,310 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 9.57%. A total of 88,68,737 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.