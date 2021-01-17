Covid-19 Updates: 3432 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 3432 new coronavirus cases along with 3,118 recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 249,808 . The death toll rised to 740. The total recoveries has reached at 222,106. At present there 26,962 active cases in the country. 151,096 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.