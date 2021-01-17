Gulf country make changes to work permit renewal

A gulf country has decided to amend the rules for work permit renewal. Kuwait has announced this. The new rules were announced by the Public Authority of Manpower.

As per the new rules, accreditation of expatriates’ education degrees is necessary for renewing their work permits. The authority urged employers to apply via its electronic portal Ashal (Easier) for having their employees’ degrees accredited. Employers are required to apply with an original copy of the degree for the accreditation process.

The government has exempted the expatriate engineers whose degrees have been accredited by the Kuwaiti Society of Engineers.