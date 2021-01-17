India based budget airlines announces new flights from UAE

Budget airline company based in India, SpiceJet has announced new flights from UAE. SpiceJet has announced new flight service from as Al Khaimah International Airport to several cities in India. The budget air carrier will operate services to Mumbai, Cochin, Amritsar, Lucknow and Jaipur from Ras Al Khaimah. Additionally, it has increased frequencies from its existing Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah-Delhi route.

“SpiceJet has flown with the highest occupancy of over 90 per cent in India for a record five years now … The addition of our new flights to Ras Al Khaimah will both meet existing requirements for flights to and from the UAE and India as well as help fuel new demand. e are working hard to attract more airlines to our facility and expect our operations to grow significantly this year for the anticipated post-Covid-19 economic bounce and Expo 2020 in October”, said Sanjay Khanna, CEO of RAK International Airport