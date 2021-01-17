India Vs Australia 4th Test: India at 195 for 6 wickets

In cricket, India were 195 for 6 against Australia in their first innings on the third day of the fourth and final cricket Test at Brisbane.

India lost two crucial wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane before lunch. India started the day at 62 for two, having lost their openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill yesterday before the day’s play ended.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 369 in their first innings before lunch on Day 2. The hosts lost their last five wickets for just 58 runs. Pace bowlers T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur, and off-spinner Washington Sundar took three wickets