IndiGo announces new flight service

IndiGo Airlines has announced a new flight service. The budget air carrier has announced that it will operate new service to Ladakh from New Delhi. The service will begin on January 22.

Leh will be the 63rd domestic destination for IndiGo. The bookings for the daily Delhi-Leh flights have already begun.

“Leh, the capital of Ladakh, is known for its magnificent landscapes, crystal clear skies, adventure activities, Buddhist monasteries and festivals. The destination attracts tourists from April to September. We are working towards enhancing regional connectivity, which will not only increase access but also promote domestic trade and tourism in the country”, said a release issued by the airline.