Ayodhya: The Babri Masjid is once again setting an example to the world. The official inauguration of the new Babri Masjid in Ayodhya will take place on Republic Day. The construction of the Masjid will be inaugurated by hoisting the national flag and planting saplings. The masjid complex will also have a hospital, a community kitchen, and a library with various facilities. The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) Trust is building the mosque at a distance of 25 km from the site of the Ram temple. The inauguration ceremony of the project will be held on January 26 at 8.30 am.

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust was formed six months ago by the Sunni Waqf Board to build the mosque, following a court ruling. When the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992, it was one of the largest Muslim places of worship in Uttar Pradesh. Following a lengthy court case, a court order was issued to replace the Ram temple on the demolished site of the Babri Masjid with a new Babri Masjid to be built on a five-acre site in Dannipur, 30 km from Ayodhya.

