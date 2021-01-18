Fuel prices rise in country, petrol prices hit record highs…

New Delhi: Fuel prices have gone up in the country. Petrol prices increased by 25 paise to an all-time high. In Mumbai, the country’s commercial capital, petrol price has gone up by Rs 91.56 per liter. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 85.95 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs 81.87 per liter.

In the national capital, diesel price has gone up to Rs 75.13 per liter. Fuel prices have also gone up in other metro cities across the country. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 87.63 per liter and diesel at Rs 80.43 per liter. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 86.39 per liter and diesel Rs 78.72 per liter. Petrol prices are currently highest in Delhi.