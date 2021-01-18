Mask hits new trends!!!!!!!!

Covid19 among other things has impacted our day-to-day life including fashion. Masks that have become the new normal has been undergoing their own evolution. From disposable medical masks to cloth masks that adhere to the latest trends, events to which these are worn, and even mood swings. The past few months witnessed fashion labels come up with unique designer masks and shields.

The latest fashion trend in the ‘mask world’ is a mask attached to an outfit, instead of being an additional accessory. This time it is the famous fashion brand PrettyLittleThing’s “oversized masked hoodie”.

The hoodie comes with a mask attached around the neck. It is made available in two colors, in grey and black. This new trend has been a big-time hit in the market and it has already been sold out in different sizes. The hoodie costs Pounds 16 (Rs 1590), according to the official website.

The hoodie but comes with a disclaimer. The brand, on its website, clarifies that the mask is not a medical face covering. “Please note that this mask is not personal protective equipment, PrettyLittleThing does not claim any medical benefits of using this product. Therefore please still follow and practice all relevant social distancing guidelines,” the description reads.

Prior to this, the brand also launched a dress featuring an in-built mask. Model Lottie Moss was also spotted wearing it in London in September, reported Independent.