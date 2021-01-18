Record income for farmers; 32,000 crore to paddy farmers, UP to boost paddy production….

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that farmers in the state are earning record income from paddy production. In the last four years, the government has given Rs 32,000 crore to paddy farmers. Wheat farmers have reaped similar benefits. Rs 30,000 crore was given to wheat farmers.

UP is the first state in the country to excel in such paddy production. The government had set a target of 55 lakh metric tonnes of cereals. With two months to go, the government has already procured 60 lakh metric tonnes of grain. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suggested that the procurement of produce will continue even though the government has surpassed the target on the issue of procurement of paddy. Storage during this period was 1.5 times higher than the previous year’s figures.

According to figures released by the state government, Rs 7,800 crore was given to eight lakh farmers. Despite the target, the UP government will continue to buy grains, blueberries and other kharif crops from farmers till February 28. During the last four years, the government has provided over Rs 29,017.45 crore to over 33 lakh wheat farmers under this scheme. As on December 14, 2020, wheat and cereal farmers were paid Rs 60,922.23 crore. This is the highest ever reward for farmers. The state government has also given high remuneration to sugarcane farmers in the state.