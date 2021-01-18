Satellite captures a stunning photo of the Love Lake!!!!!

Dedicated every inch to love; The Love Lake can easily pass as the most romantic place in Dubai. The lake seems like two interlocking hearts from above. Two hearts that spread over an area of 550,000 square meters, even have trees around that spell out the word ‘Love’. Dubai’s Love Lake is an artificially made one which is carved out in the middle of the desert.

Now the lake has hit the news again as the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre tweeted the mesmerizing photo of the lake captured by UAE’s KhalifaSat.

“From Dubai, home of the #WorldsCoolestWinter, with love,”. “This photo, taken by #KhalifaSat, shows Dubai’s Love Lake, one of the lakes at Al Qudra where the greenery and trees create a unique natural masterpiece.” The caption along with the picture said.

#WorldsCoolestWinter refers to a national tourism drive that urges residents to explore the UAE’s hidden gems this winter.

KhalifaSat is an Emirati-made satellite that was launched to space in October 2018. The advanced Earth observation satellite was developed by a team of Emirati engineers.