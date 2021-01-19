13 labourers killed as truck runs over labourers sleeping on footpath

In a tragic incident, at least 13 migrant workers were killed as a speeding truck ran over them. The truck ran over a group of 18 people who were sleeping on the footpath. The accident took place near Kosamba village in Surat, Gujarat. All the deceased are from Banswara in Rajasthan. The injured were admitted in a hospital.

The truck driver lost the balance of the vehicle after it hit a tractor and it ran over the people sleeping on the footpath.