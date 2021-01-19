COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases increase to 6000 range…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6186 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 1019, Kottayam 674, Kollam 591, Thrissur 540, Pathanamthitta 512, Malappuram 509, Kozhikode 481, Alappuzha 475, Thiruvananthapuram 404, Kannur 301, Wayanad 245, Palakkad 242, Idukki 130 and Kasaragod 63.

Covid-19 has been confirmed in the last 24 hours for seven people from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 63 people from the UK recently. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing. A total of 9 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

66,259 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 9.34%. A total of 90,20,399 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.