Defeats COVID at 98; Age is just a number for Unnikrishnan Namboothiri

Keralites’ favorite ‘film star grandfather’ Unnikrishnan Namboothiri survived COVID-19 at the age of 98. He has been taking treatment for COVID in a private hospital in Kannur for over a week. He was discharged after he tested negative on Sunday.

Unnikrishnan Namboothiri was hit with pneumonia three weeks ago. Following this, he was admitted to a private hospital in Payyannur and then at a hospital in Kannur. He was Covid negative at that time.

Later, he recovered from pneumonia. But was admitted to the hospital again as he suffered from fever. When the COVID test was performed, he turned out to be positive. Though he spent two days in ICU, he recovered eventually.

His family members said that the chief minister, health minister, and others had called him over the phone and enquired about his health while he was admitted to the hospital. Unnikrishnan Namboothiri was staying in his ancestral house ever since the covid outbreak happened.