Embezzlement; UAE Engineer ordered to return AED22,500

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court has ordered an engineer to pay AED22,500 he had taken from the consultancy company he was an employee at.

The employer company lodged a complaint against their employee, an engineer with the RAK Police, accusing him of stealing AED21,000. He was questioned by the RAK Public Prosecution where he confessed to having received the money, but refused the charges and claimed to have kept the money in a separate drawer at the company itself.

“However, the money was gone, and I don’t know who stole it,” he told the prosecutors.

The case was directed to the RAK Misdemeanour Court which charged him with a fine of AED3,000 and ordered him to pay the due court charges and lawyer’s fees.

The appellant defied the verdict before the RAK Misdemeanour Court of Appeal and the Cassation Court, but his appeal was rejected in both courts.

The case was then referred to the RAK Civil Court which ordered the engineer to pay the embezzled money, along with AED1,000 for the financial damage. The court also directed him to pay AED500 for the damage he caused to his company’s credit.