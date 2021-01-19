Free parking initiative announced in UAE

A free parking initiative has been announced in UAE. The Sharjah Municipality has announced the free parking initiative. The free parking initiative has been announced for for senior citizens across the emirate.

The service will come into effect starting Tuesday, January 19. The initiative is announced in line with the emirate’s bid to be an “age-friendly city”. Senior citizens who wish to apply for the service can do so on the authority’s official website: www.shjmun.gov.ae.

The service is already available for senior citizens in Dubai and Ajman.