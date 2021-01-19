DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Free parking initiative announced in UAE

Jan 19, 2021, 06:26 am IST
Oliver Niederer demonstrates the Mercedes Benz ‘me connect’ system that lets a car maneuver into a parking spot without human interference.

A free parking initiative has been announced in UAE. The Sharjah Municipality  has announced the free parking initiative. The free parking initiative  has been announced for for senior citizens across the emirate.

The service will come into effect starting Tuesday, January 19. The initiative is announced in line with the emirate’s bid to be an “age-friendly city”. Senior citizens who wish to apply for the service can do so on the authority’s official website: www.shjmun.gov.ae.

The service is already available for senior citizens in Dubai and Ajman.

