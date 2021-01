New Delhi: Nearly four lakh people have been vaccinated in the country so far. So far, 3,81,305 people have been vaccinated with the Covid vaccine, according to the Union Health Ministry. Today, 1,48,266 people in 25 states and union territories have been vaccinated.

So far 580 side effects have been reported. Seven of them are in hospital. Three cases are being monitored in Delhi, two in Karnataka and one each in Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.