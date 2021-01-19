PV Sindhu entered second round of Thailand Open

India’s ace shuttle badminton player, PV Sindhu has entered the second round of the Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament. Sindhu beat Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the first round. Sindhu beat Busanan Ongbamrungphan by 1-17 21-13. Sindhu will face either Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun or Soniia Cheah in the second round.

The win took Sindhu’s head-to-head count against Busanan to 11-1. The only time the Indian lost to the Thai player was at the Hong Kong Open in 2019.

In men’s singles, former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth beat Sitthikom Thammasin of Thailand by 21-11,21-11. Saina Nehwal will take on Intanon Ratchanok of Thailand in another women’s singles match on Tuesday.