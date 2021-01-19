UAE covered in dense fog. Police calls for caution.

Dense fog engulfed the entire UAE overnight, affecting visibility. The fog formation that started late at night on Monday is still growing strong as in the early morning on Monday, compelling authorities to advise motorists to be cautious while driving. The speed limit on Abu Dhabi’s external roads was restricted to 80kmph during the fog.

The police department through its official Twitter page had said speed reduction system had been initiated on AbuDhabi-Al Ain Road, Al Fayah Road (Truck Road), Sheikh Khalifa International Road (Al Mafraq-Al Ghwaifat Road), Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road (Yas-Sadiyat), and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Maktoum Bin Rashid roads (Abu Dhabi-Dubai).

The police also advised drivers to follow the instructions shown on smart information boards fixed on various roads. Through their social media posts in different languages, including Hindi, Urdu, and Malayalam, the Abu Dhabi Police asked drivers to be wary while driving in foggy weather conditions. The Sharjah Police also advised motorists to leave sufficient distance between vehicles to ensure safety.