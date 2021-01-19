Virat Kohli alters his Twitter Bio after his daughter’s birth.

India captain Virat Kohli has always seen balancing his love for cricket and family. He always makes sure to keep a connection with his fans from across the world. Recently, the cricketer and wife Anushka Sharma welcomed their first born- a baby girl, to their family. The proud father announced the good news to the world and also requested everyone to respect their privacy.

Virat and Anushka have not yet shared photographs of the little girl. But recently Virat changed his Twitter bio that simply shows how happy he is to become a father. His bio now reads “A proud husband and father”.

Presently, Virat is on his paternity leave. He came back to India after the first match of the ongoing Test series between India and Australia.

Following the birth of their child, the couple has been very strict with the privacy and the security arrangements for the newborn. According to reports, the couple has put a strict restriction on a hospital in Mumbai for visitors and is currently not accepting any gifts.