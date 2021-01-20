BJP to conduct ‘rath yatra’ against temple attacks

Amravati: The BJP has announced that it will organize a rath yatra in the state on February 4 against attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh BJP general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy made the announcement. The BJP team met Andhra ADGP Ravi Shankar Ayyanar seeking permission for the rath yatra. The rath yatra will be held from Ramatheertham to Kapila Theertham. BJP state president Somu Veerraju will lead the rath yatra. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that there were political motives behind the incidents.

“The party has decided to take out a Rath Yatra from Ramatheertham to Kapila Theertham from February 4 for eight days. The yatra will proceed through the places where vandalization of temples has occurred. The issue of non-religious activities in Srisailam, Pithapuram, Antarvedi, Vijayawada, Nellore, and other places will also be taken into the public during the yatra,” Somu Veerraju said.

