Campaign launched by Dubai based Indian; Collects tons of e-waste to recycle.

A 15-year-old Indian girl based in Dubai has started a campaign via which she has able to collect more than 25 tonnes of e-waste for recycling in more than four years. Riva Tulpule, a grade 10 student at GEMS Modern Academy, noticed many people dump old devices and appliances along with the general waste as they are not informed of the possibilities for recycling them.

Hence, she got in touch with the Dubai-based EnviroServe, one of the biggest electronics recyclers and processors in the world, to hand over the accumulated items, which covered over 2,000 broken laptops, tabs, mobile phones, printers, and keyboards. Her campaign, WeCareDXB, has engaged volunteers after it triumphantly raised awareness via social media platforms.

“When we were moving house, I had asked my mom why we can’t just dispose of the items we don’t need. She told me they need to be tacked in a special way but we were not sure exactly how to go about it. So that made me curious and I decided to do some research into it, which led me to this cause,” quoted the teen.

During the recent collection round in December 2020, over 60 students from 15 schools had signed up for the campaign.