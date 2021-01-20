Genetically modified corona virus in Kuwait….

Kuwait City: Genetically modified corona virus was found in two indigenous women who arrived in Kuwait from the UK. Genetic testing of the two confirmed cases showed that the virus was genetically modified and highly contagious.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Abdullah al-Sanad, said the corona had been found in one of the pre-flight checks and the second in a PCR check at Kuwait International Airport. The assessment is that there is no fear of expansion as both of them entered the quarantine directly. The Ministry of Health urged the public to maintain social distance and strictly take precautionary measures.