India to export Covid vaccine to six countries from today….

New Delhi: Covishield will be exported to six countries from Wednesday. The vaccine is exported to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and the Seychelles. According to the Union Ministry of External Affairs, exports will start from Wednesday.

Several countries have requested India for the vaccine after the Covishield permit for the controlled emergency use of the vaccine. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius have also approached India for the vaccine. But it is waiting for the approval of various agencies for export.

The Ministry of External Affairs has stated that exports to the countries will start as soon as the approval is received. The ministry said India has decided to vaccinate all countries that require it. India is capable of producing vaccines for domestic and international use.