Narcotics Control Bureau arrests gangster Chinku Pathan

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a close aid of absconding underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim. NCB has arrested Chinku Pathan alias Parvez Khan, a gangster who is considered to be a close aide of Dawood. NCB claimed that Pathan is responsible for over seventy percent of Mephedrone circulated supplied in and around Mumbai.

Pathan is a relative of former underworld don Late Karim Lala. The NCB claimed that he runs several kitchen laboratories where Mephedrone is synthesized with the help of experts. He then circulates the manufactured product amongst his chain of drug peddlers who then take it to the streets across Mumbai and other places.