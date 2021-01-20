Nepal to receive 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India.

India will be granting one million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Nepal on January 21 under VaccineMaitri, said Hridayesh Tripathi, Nepal Health Minister, on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, Tripathi said, “India to provide one million dosages of Covid-19 vaccine to Nepal under VaccineMaitri program. The vaccines will land in Kathmandu tomorrow.” He further said that the frontline workers will be the first to be offered the vaccine.

While reemphasizing India-Nepal’s friendship, the Minister said that the first batch of vaccines will be on grant assistance. As per India’s Neighbourhood First policy, till now Bhutan and Maldives have been transmitted the gift of coronavirus vaccines.

India will be providing vaccines on a grant basis to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles from January 20 onwards, as per an earlier announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

It had further said that India is expecting confirmation of required administrative clearances concerning the supply of medicines in respect of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Mauritius.

India had earlier provided hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir, and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves, and other medical supplies to many countries during the pandemic.