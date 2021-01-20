Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair all party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all party meeting on January 30. The meeting is called to discuss about the budgetary session of Parliament. During the meeting, the government will put forth its legislative agenda for the Budget session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

“The all-party meeting will be held on January 30, where government will put forth its legislative business for the Parliament session and would also listen to the opposition’s suggestions,” Joshi said.

The Budget session of Parliament is starting from January 29 and will be held in two parts. The first part will conclude on February 15 and second part will be held from March 8 to April 8. Parliament will sit in two shifts with Rajya Sabha in the morning and Lok Sabha in the evening.