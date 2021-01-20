State government reduces cost of Covid-19 tests

A state government has decided to reduce the coast of RT-PCR test. Haryana state government has announced this.

Haryana government reduced the price of the RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests conducted by private labs from Rs 700 to Rs 499. The coast for home collection has been reduced from Rs 900 to Rs 699. The rate of CBNAAT is Rs 2,400, TrueNat is Rs 1,250, Rapid Antigen test is Rs 500 and Antibody test is Rs 250.

This is the e sixth time the Haryana government has reduced the price for COVID-19 testing through the Reverse Transcription- Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) at private laboratories.

“The test should be done in case of suspicion of coronavirus infection and the most reliable test among all tests is considered to be the RT-PCR test. Now the government has revised its maximum rate and no hospital or lab operator can charge more than that,” said Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon.