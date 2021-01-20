Woman booked for baking ‘indecent’ cakes

A woman was arrested on charges of baking an ‘indecent’ cake. The Egyptian woman was arrested after being accused of baking cakes that were sexually suggestive. The cake had images of undergarments and genitalia as decorations.

The cakes that were said to be covered with the unusual ‘decorations’ oozing out of the fondant icing were reportedly seen at a birthday party conducted at a sports club in Cairo. The baker was booked after photos of the cakes went viral, but she was later freed on bail. A religious body advised that goods with sexual images were prohibited according to Islam.

The involvement of the club that the party was hosted at is being looked into by the country’s ministry of youth and sports, and, according to the report, the guests who attended the party may also face legal action.